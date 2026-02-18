Historic VFW Post 76 secures $2M to remain open for future generations

SAN ANTONIO – A $2 million federal grant will fund major renovations at VFW Post 76, the oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Texas, after years of storm damage, vandalism and financial strain.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar presented the check to post leaders Tuesday afternoon in downtown San Antonio, calling it a first step toward long-needed repairs.

“Our veterans deserve no more rot and no more rust, and we’re going to get these renovations done,” Casar said. “I’m happy these $2 million will be a first step.”

Post Commander Monica Morris said the historic building has faced significant challenges in recent years, including flooding, burst pipes during the 2021 winter storm and repeated vandalism.

“This building has endured not just damage from weather and flooding and broken pipes during the winter of 2021 but a lot of vandalism,” Morris said.

In December, burglars broke into the property, causing thousands of dollars in damage just days before Christmas. Morris said leaders had worried about whether the post could continue operating amid mounting repair costs.

“We have thought about that, and we were running low until just recently,” she said when asked whether closure had been considered.

The funding, which Casar helped secure in the federal budget, will address structural and infrastructure needs.

Morris said the first phase will focus on repairing the veranda, with work expected to begin next month. Plans also include foundation repairs in the basement and electrical and plumbing upgrades.

“We’re fixing the foundation in the basement,” Morris said. “We have to modernize the electrical and plumbing, but our first project is the veranda.”

Founded more than a century ago, VFW Post 76 has long served as a gathering place for veterans in San Antonio.

Morris said preserving the building ensures the organization can continue its mission.

“Our mission is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans,” Morris said. “We aim to honor the dead by helping the living. We ensure every veteran is respected.”

Local and state leaders joined Casar in supporting the project.

State Sen. José Menéndez said the post’s presence downtown remains important.

“This post will remain here no matter what happens all around downtown,” Menéndez said.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones called the post a vital space for veterans.

“It’s great that we are going to be able to have a place like this where our veterans are going to be able to come, and it’s a safe space for them,” she said.

With construction set to begin next month, Morris said the improvements will help ensure the historic post remains open for generations to come.

Read also: