Krispy Kreme says it's trying to 'save the lives of gingerbread people' with latest doughnut

SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for Christmas, Krispy Kreme has announced that it has brought back its famed gingerbread glazed doughnuts for a limited release.

The doughnuts are available now at participating shops beginning Wednesday Dec. 19 and will be available until Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.

The company said in a press release that the doughnut is its attempt to save the gingerbread people of America.

“The destruction of gingerbread culture and habitats, aka gingerbread houses, must stop,” says Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme. “There’s no reason to consume gingerbread people when you can eat delicious Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts instead.”

The doughnut is described as having perfectly spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon, and is covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze.

Krispy Kreme has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

You can save Gingerbread lives today by eating perfectly spiced Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts this holiday season. Avaliable 12/19-12/24. pic.twitter.com/wgpjQ80FIv — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.