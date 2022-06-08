Here’s your chance to win free tickets to see the San Antonio Gunslingers football team in action!

KSAT 12 Sports visited the San Antonio Gunslingers of the NAL days before the start of their second season .

This giveaway opens at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 8 and ends Thursday, June 9 at 1:59 PM CST

SA Live has partnered with Jon Wayne Service Company to give away a total of four family four-packs to see the San Antonio Gunslingers vs. Albany Empire game on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Freeman Coliseum!

The game will start at 2:00 p.m. CST and will feature live performances by tribute artist Amanda Solis.

All you have to do to enter is complete the entry form below, and correctly answer the following San Antonio Gunslingers trivia question: Where did the San Antonio Gunslingers play their home games in their first season in 1984, when they played in the USFL?

You must be 18 years or older to enter the sweepstakes below. Four winners will be chosen. For the official contest rules, please click here.