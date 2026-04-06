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Sponsored

KSAT Medal giveaway with GMSA!

Fiesta medal fun is heading to Next Level - Brooks City Base

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

KSAT Medal Giveaway Next Level Brooks City Base April 10, 2026 ((Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Next Level Urgent Care - Brooks City Base are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT medal giveaway at Next Level on Friday, April 10th. We’ll be set up outside at Next Level, 7514 S. New Braunfels, so look for the Next Level Urgent Care storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: Next Level Urgent Care - Brooks City Base
  • 📅 Date: April 10th
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 8:00 a.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 9:00 a.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the GMSA team at Next Level Urgent Care - Brooks City Base for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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