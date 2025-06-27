SA Picks Campaign Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

SA Picks campaign (the “Campaign”) is sponsored by KSAT (“Sponsor”), co-sponsored by Gamez Law Firm (“Co-Sponsor”) and administered by CitySpark, Inc. (“Administrator”), on behalf of Sponsor. The Campaign is divided into 98 categories (“Categories”) and nominated business candidates (each a “Business”) will be placed in one of the Categories.

The Campaign is subject to these official rules (“Campaign Rules” or “Official Rules”), and by participating in the Campaign as a nominator (“Nominator”), Business or voter (“Voter”), you agree to the Campaign Rules and Privacy Policy shown on our website. If you do not agree to the Campaign Rules and Privacy Policy, you should not participate in the Campaign in any way.

ELIGIBILITY:

The Campaign is open to Businesses operating in any of the Categories that, at the time of nomination, have a physical location within the following counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina and Wilson. Nominators and Voters must be 18 years of age or older and legal residents of the United States. You are not eligible to participate as a Nominator, Voter or Business if you are an employee of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor, Administrator or any of its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising companies, promotion contractors, and/or any other entity that participates in the creation, operation or fulfillment of this Campaign (“Campaign Entities”) or you are a member of the immediate family of any such employee.

NOMINATIONS:

To submit a Nomination for a Business, visit https://sapicks.ksat.com/ (“Campaign Page”), then find and visit the desired Category page, write in the Business name and click the “Nominate” button. Or, to provide more details regarding the Business, click on the “Register Your Business” button (or go here: https://sapicks.ksat.com/businesses/register and answer the prompts that appear on the webpages that follow. After completing the Business registration form, during the Nomination Period, return to the Category page and type in the registered Business name. Registered Business names should auto-populate after entering initial characters. Select the business and click the “Nominate” button. When performing actions on the Campaign Page, Nominators may be prompted to register and/or log into their KSAT Insider account.

During the Nomination Period, eligible Nominators may nominate one (1) Business in each Category. Nominators can use the “Edit” button as it becomes available on the Category page to adjust the Business name they may decide to nominate. Nominations in excess of these limits from any Nominator will be considered void if discovered by Sponsor. Businesses may not be listed in more than three (3) different Categories. Duplicate Nominations will be treated as multiple Nominations and merged into the same Business, following Sponsor verification, and in Sponsor’s sole discretion, considered when selecting the finalists. All Nominations are subject to Sponsor’s determination of eligibility, and Nominations/Businesses determined to be ineligible will not be added to the pool of Businesses available for voting (“Pool”). If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that a Business is eligible for the Campaign but inappropriate for the specified Category, Sponsor reserves the right to remove the Business from that Category and enter the Business into a different Category. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that there are an insufficient number of Businesses nominated for any Category, Sponsor reserves the right to omit that Category from the Pool. Because of spelling errors and Business name variations, Sponsor will attempt to standardize the Nominations and Pool to match the Businesses to the correct Categories, and such decisions are in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Nomination Period:

Nomination Start Date: 7/7/25 at 10:00 a.m. CT

Nomination End Date: 7/25/25 at 11:00 a.m. CT

VOTING:

To submit a vote, during the Voting Period visit the Campaign Page, find and visit the desired Category page, click on the Business you’d like to vote for and click the “Vote” button. Limit one (1) vote in each Category each day during the Voting Period per Voter and per email address. Votes in excess of this limit, if discovered by Sponsor, shall not be counted.

Proxy voting is not allowed. No one may purchase or otherwise provide incentives for votes. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar voting methods or agents, vote exchange websites, vote “farming” or other method to vote or unfairly increase votes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, is prohibited and will void all such votes submitted for, or orchestrated by that Business. Complimentary products or services offered in exchange for votes are prohibited. No Business may pressure their employees or contractors, or their families, to cast a vote on their behalf in the Campaign. Votes submitted in response to threats, coercion, or intimidation are void if discovered by Sponsor. A Nominator, Voter or Business may not collude with any third-party to violate these Official Rules or participate in or actively encourage such activity, whether directly or indirectly. Any votes Sponsor suspects have been submitted in violation of these Official Rules may be disqualified, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, and could affect the final standings. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel or suspend this Campaign, in part or in its entirety, should virus, tampering, fraud, technical difficulties or other causes beyond its control corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper administration of the Campaign. Sponsor further reserves the right to modify these rules at any time during the voting period, in its sole discretion, if Sponsor deems the Campaign cannot reasonably be administered in accordance with the then-current Official Rules. Notice of any such changes shall be posted to the Campaign Page.

Voting Period:

Voting Start Date: 8/13/25 at 10:00 a.m. CT

Voting End Date: 9/5/25 at 11:00 a.m. CT

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

One (1) winner in each Category will be selected by Sponsor’s application of the following criteria: (1) number of eligible votes received in corresponding Category (2) value to the local community (3) positive representation of corresponding Category.

WINNER RECOGNITION

Winners are scheduled to be announced beginning the week of September 15, 2025, on Sponsor’s television broadcasts, website, and/or KSAT+ livestream. Winners may receive public recognition and/or window clings. Winners shall not receive any prize or award with retail value. However, to commemorate their win, Winners may elect to purchase, at their own expense, a plaque from our partner, Monarch Trophy. Contact Laurie at: Laurie@mtsawards.com.

GENERAL TERMS

All Nominators, Business and Voters (“Participants”) shall act in a civil, courteous, and professional manner in connection with the Campaign and any Campaign-related activity. Participants shall not engage in personal attacks or any other forms of harassment or inappropriate behavior targeting other Participants in connection with the Campaign. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify Businesses and/or void nominations/votes associated with Participants engaging in immoral, unethical, illegal or any other behavior inconsistent with the spirit of the Campaign.

By participating in the Campaign, Participants give full consent to Sponsor to use his/her/its name, likeness, city and state in all forms of advertising, promotional, editorial, marketing and collateral materials without additional compensation or permission, except where prohibited by law.

If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Campaign Entities and their agents, officers, directors, employees, and related persons (collectively, “Released Parties”): (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Nominators, Voters, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or used in the Campaign or in the printing of this offer, administration of this Campaign, or in the announcement of the Winners; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any device as a result of participation in this Campaign or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Campaign; (e) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Campaign, the acceptance of Nominations or votes, the selection of Winners, or otherwise in any Campaign-related materials; (f) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any Nominations or Pool information; (g) are not responsible for the inability to select Winners because of equipment failure or data storage failure; and (h) are released from all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, arising in whole or in part directly or indirectly, from participating in the Campaign.

SPONSOR, CO-SPONSOR AND ADMINISTRATOR

Graham Media Group, Michigan, Inc. d/b/a KSAT-TV 1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, TX 78215 SAPicks@ksat.com

Gamez Law Firm 2943 Mossrock, San Antonio, TX 78230

CitySpark, Inc. 9690 S 300 W, 3rd Floor, Sandy, UT, 84070