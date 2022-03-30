Run Windows programs on your Mac with 20% off Parallels Desktop

Used and trusted by over 7 million people, Parallels allows you to seamlessly move and share content between Mac and Windows without slowing your production down.

If you’re a Mac user and you’re looking to find an easy and fast way to integrate Windows, you’ll want to get your hands on the latest version of Parallels. Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition is the answer to improving your Mac’s performance and right now you can land a 1-year subscription for just $79.99.

This version of Parallels is optimized for the latest Windows 10 updates and macOS Big Sur (11.0). It includes a groundbreaking tool that allows you to run thousands of your favorite Windows apps like Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, Access, and even graphic-intensive games and CAD programs without compromising the performance or rebooting of your Mac.

The new and updated version was built with speed in mind and has a 38% faster resume time in Windows so you can get to your apps faster than ever before. You can also run DirectX11 28% faster and 2D graphics will run 25% faster.

If you’re wondering if your Mac can handle the Parallels Desktop Pro Edition you can check out the complete system requirements that you’ll need to have in place here. Updates are included with the purchase of a 1-year subscription and you can use the license on 1 device of your choosing.

If you’re still on the fence, Parallel has been praised by experts like David from the New York Times saying, “It’s always been astonishing that it’s faster to start up a Parallels PC than a real one. On my MacBook Air, I’m up and running in Windows six seconds after I double-click the Parallels icon.”

If you’re ready to get the most out of your Mac, don’t let this deal pass you by. Get the Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition: 1-Yr Subscription for just $79.99. That’s a savings of 20% off the regular price of $99 but only for a short time.

Prices subject to change