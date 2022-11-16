Every Friday is Black Friday and a year’s Sam’s Club membership is just $25!

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been looking forward to Black Friday for some relief from inflation and the rising cost of living, then you’ll be thrilled to hear that you no longer have to wait to get better prices, because actual Black Friday deals are dropping early this year.

Right now, new members can get 50% off a one-year Sam’s Club membership and save big on a wide variety of products for a full 12 months. And you won’t just get great bargains on groceries because you can also get amazing value on products from kitchen supplies to electronics, clothing, jewelry and much more.

A membership warehouse club, like Sam’s Club, can offer significant discounts on all types of high-quality products because there is only a limited supply of them. That’s why traditional retailers simply can’t match the prices. A complimentary household card is included with this deal, as well. So you’ll get additional discounts on items that are already priced low.

Even better, you will also have discounts on things such as live events, attractions, movies and rental cars. In fact, you can save up to 60% on hotels around the world. That will come in handy if you’ve got access to cheap domestic and international flights.

Whether buying baby products, furniture, or household essentials, shoppers are thrilled with this deal—they’ve given it a perfect 5-star rating. Verified purchaser Francisco Leon says:

Awesome price. Have been looking to join Sam’s Club but never had seen specials like this one. Signed up without any issues.

While there is a limit of one membership per person, you are allowed to buy one additional membership as a gift. So why not knock one item off your holiday gift list while the price is so low?

Get access to premium-quality products at bargain prices, plus enjoy amazing savings and perks. Buy a 1-year Sam’s Club membership today while the $50 annual fee is discounted by 50% and new members can have it for only $24.99.

And if you want more Black Friday savings, be sure not to miss new deals coming next week. You don’t even need coupons to score these bargains. However, keep in mind that there is limited availability, so don’t wait too long!

Prices subject to change.