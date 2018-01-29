Pre-K 4 SA opens enrollment for 2018-2019 school year

SAN ANTONIO - Pre-K 4 SA will open prekindergarten enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year Thursday using a first-come, first-served application process.

Students must turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to attend.



Parents of eligible students can apply online, visit an education center between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or talk with a Pre-K 4 SA staff member on the enrollment hotline at 210-206-7735.

The four education centers will be filled as qualifying applications are received. Applications will be processed based on eligibility requirements and availability.

Accepted applicants will be notified by email beginning Feb. 5. Notifications will continue each Monday as space is available at each center.

Pre-K 4 SA welcomes 2,000 students in our four educations centers each year.



"The first-come, first-served enrollment process allows Pre-K 4 SA to eliminate the burden and stress for families seeking access to high-quality prekindergarten," Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray said.

Baray said giving families notice of acceptance as early as possible allows Pre-K 4 SA to provide assistance to families who may need help finding other high-quality prekindergarten options if there are not enough seats at a Pre-K 4 SA center.

According to a news release, Pre-K 4 SA provides quality curriculum and full-day programming to 4-year-olds living in San Antonio and provides best-in-class professional development to early childhood educators resulting in long-term dividends for students, educators and the community.

In November, Pre-K 4 SA released results on an independent study on student achievement and growth showing Pre-K 4 SA students exceed the national norm in kindergarten readiness. For the fourth straight year, Pre-K 4 SA students surpassed averages in cognitive, literacy and mathematics despite beginning the year significantly below average.

