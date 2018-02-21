SAISD approves sale of 4 Southtown properties to developer

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Independent School District continues to sell off properties as it prepares to build a new centralized district office.

The school board approved the sale of four properties to an arm of Silver Ventures, the group behind the development of the Pearl.

The four properties sit at the entrance of Southtown across from the federal building. The district will lease back the property for up to 28 months while work is done on a new central office.

The district hopes to have the new office built on the football and baseball fields that sit next to Fox Tech High School. The plans will be presented to the school board in about four to six weeks.

