Students take field trip to dentist office

SAN ANTONIO - As part of Give Kids a Smile Day Friday, Edgewood ISD took some of their second-graders on a field trip to the dental clinic. UT Health San Antonio's School of Dentistry students and residents welcomed more than 250 students to their campus for free preventive dental care.

Some students confessed feeling nervous, but others were eager to get a lesson on clean and healthy teeth. Gina Khong, a third-year dental student, said the clinics offer the hands-on experience needed to succeed. Friday also gave Khong a chance to make kids smile.

"It's unfortunate that in a lot of areas there is a limited access to oral care. We want to make sure that these kids know the importance of their hygeine," said Khong.

For some students, it's their first time visiting a dental clinic. However, Yahretzi Salazar loves visiting her dentist. Although Yahretzi is used to the procedures, she did learn a new healthy habit that she'll be practicing each time she brushes her teeth.

"They said that on the top teeth to sing 'Happy Birthday' and on the bottom teeth to sing it two times," Yahretzi said.

Friday's lesson was to make all the second-graders aware that keeping their teeth is essential to their health.

In total, approximately 500 Edgewood ISD second-graders will visit the School of Dentistry two days this month in conjunction with National Children's Dental Health Month.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.