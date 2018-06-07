Trinity University designated historic district by National Register of Historic Places

SAN ANTONIO - Trinity University is now the only Texas campus designated as a historic district and is just one of three districts in the country.

The university has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of architectural work of O’Neil Ford, who made 26 of the university’s mid-century buildings.

Ford’s designs are notable for using the topography to fashion modernist red brick buildings connected by walkways and lush native landscaping, a news release from the university said.

The Texas Historic Commission approved Trinity as a historic district after four months.

As a historic district, the university seeks to preserve the historic exteriors of its buildings, with expectations to notable interior features.

Trinity University is allowed to renovate the interiors of buildings within the historic district.

