BTS Wins Favorite Music Group at Kids' Choice Awards 2020

BTS made a virtual appearance doing the Kids' Choice Awards! The K-pop group won the Favorite Music Group award at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday and sent in a video message to celebrate.

SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM and V all appeared in a recorded video, where they accepted the prize from Korea.

"This is amazing! Thank you so much," RM gushed.

this one's dedicated to the BTS Army 🎶 congrats on your #KCA2020 win @BTS_twt! pic.twitter.com/zqxXUviyrM — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

The awards show was one of the first major events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the network brought together a number of celebs and famous faces to keep the party going.

The "Boy With Luv" singers were among the first artists to postpone their concerts. BTS nixed their Map of the Soul Tour in February and have been keeping fans entertained on their Twitter in the meantime.

See more from the Celebrate Together special below.

