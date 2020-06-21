Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton for 'Helping Me Raise These Boys' in Sweet Father's Day Post

Blake Shelton has been there to support Gwen Stefani and her kids over the last five years -- and she couldn't be more grateful. The "Just a Girl" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet Father's Day tribute to Shelton, thanking him for helping her raise her sons, 14-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo. The boys' father is Stefani's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, whom she split from in August 2015.

"Happy father’s day @blakeshelton," Stefani captioned a slideshow that included pics of Shelton with her kids throughout the years. "Thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx."

Just three days earlier, Stefani and her sons helped Shelton celebrate his 44th birthday. The No Doubt singer shared cute pics from the celebration on her Instagram Story.

A source told ET last week that as great as Stefani and Shelton's relationship is, they're not too concerned with tying the knot right now.

"People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry. Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner," the source said. "Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn't need to rock the boat."

In June 2019, Shelton spoke with ET about how he and Stefani would reveal a potential engagement.

"I promise you, we won't break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines," he shared at the time. "When it happens, you'll hear about it."

