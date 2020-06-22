'90 Day Fiancé': Ed and Rose Laugh at His Infamous Mayonnaise Hair Mask (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 stars Ed and Rose are looking back at one of the most talked-about and hilarious moments during their courtship.

Though 55-year-old Ed and 24-year-old Rose are no longer together and are not even on good terms, the two still have a sense of humor looking back at their season in this exclusive clip from the latest spinoff of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, B90 Strikes Back! The new show, which debuts Monday on TLC, features some of the franchise's most memorable stars clapping back at their social media critics.

Of course, Big Ed and Rose certainly got a lot of feedback on their relationship during their season, including when Ed said he slathers mayonnaise on his hair in order to make it soft and to appear younger for Rose.

"I've never gotten more sh** in my life for anything I've ever done in my life than the mayo scene," Ed says. "My biggest fear after watching this scene is that my face will be on a jar of mayo. Oh god."

He also explains the blue kimono robe he was wearing during the infamous scene.

"I got this while exploring during furniture manufacturing in China in 2008 because it's soft, it's warm," he explains.

As for Rose, she's just as horrified as viewers.

"Uh Ed, oh my goodness," she says about the scene while commenting from her home in the Philippines. "Why you take mayonnaise to your hair? It's my first time to see it."

Later, Ed responds to a tweet questioning why he doesn't just use conditioner instead of mayonnaise on his hair. He says most conditioners sold have perfumes and really bad chemicals, and since his skin is sensitive, he avoids them.

"I feel pretty good at the end of the night putting something in my hair that I put on my bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato sandwich, OK?" he notes.

B90 Strikes Back! debuts on Monday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Back in March, Ed also talked with ET about using mayonnaise in his hair. He said that he got the idea from his co-worker's husband and that his go-to brand is Kraft.

"I'll tell you this right now -- it works," he insisted. "It absolutely works. I do smell like an egg salad sandwich when I'm done, so you do have to make sure to wash it out."

Ed also spoke with ET in April about one of the most memorable scenes in the franchise's history, when he showered with Rose's dad in the Philippines. Watch the video below for more:

