'The Bachelor': Matt James Says His Mom Is Already Gearing Up for Grandkids After His Announcement

If there's anyone ready for Matt James to find love on The Bachelor, it's his mom, Patty. During his appearance on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! James joked that his mom started a "grandkid counter" as soon as he was announced as The Bachelor on June 12.



"How many does she want?" James' friend, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, asked.

"She wants a basketball team!" the 28-year-old replied.

James and Cameron have been friends for years, after meeting as freshmen at Wake Forest University. They were roommates in New York City, but are now quarantining together at the home of Cameron's late mother, Andrea, in Jupiter, Florida.

On Monday's episode of Bachelor: GOAT (as it has been nicknamed), Cameron opened up about the kind of woman he'd like to see his friend end up with.

"I think what you're going to look for is someone who kind of resembles his mother. His mother is one of the sweetest ladies, very loving, caring, compassionate, ready to serve others, help out in the community," he shared. "[Find] someone who is ready to get on the ground with Matt and change the world, because that's what Matt is going to do. Matt's going to change the world. And [he needs] someone that's going to take on that challenge with him."

It was Cameron's mom who nominated James for the show, after seeing what The Bachelorette did for her son. James opened up about Andrea while speaking with ET at his photo shoot for The Bachelorette in March. (He was initially announced as a contestant on Clare Crawley's upcoming season before production was shut down. The Bachelor team later decided he was a better fit to be the next Bachelor.)

"She would be happy to know that I followed through with it," he shared. "She had nominated me and I think she saw everything that it did for Tyler and the way that he had changed as a man, and me being his roommate and being one of her sons, I think that she wanted something like that for myself."

"So, I wanted to see it [through] for her," James added.

The ABC Food tours founder said that he and Cameron bonded over their respect for the women in their lives. "I think that me and TC are cut from the same cloth of just our moms being super impactful in our lives. And if it ever came to someone disrespecting a woman that we were pursuing or a woman that was around us, then I hope I would step up and take a stand for her," he said.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

