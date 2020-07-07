Dove Cameron, Salma Hayek and More Remember Cameron Boyce on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

It's been one year since Cameron Boyce's untimely death, and his friends, family and co-stars are honoring his memory. Salma Hayek, Sofia Carson, and many others took to social media on Monday to pay tribute.

Dove Cameron, Boyce's longtime friend and Descendants co-star, shared a trio of heartfelt snapshots to Instagram, alongside a message about the loss she feels at Boyce's absence.

"One year without your light," Cameron wrote alongside photos of the pair sharing a hug on set, laughing together and holding hands. "Something cosmic broke the day you left, something seemingly so impossible, so unjust, so unnatural.

"The universe cannot repair the gap in her weaving. you were huge," she added. "I will love you forever, just like this."

Fellow Descendants star Sofia Carson shared two tribute posts, including a home video montage of moments with Boyce and a photo celebrating his life.

"To our angel, It’s been 365 days of missing you. And every day, we miss you a little more," Carson shared. "Not having you, hurts too much. But somehow, you still manage to light up our whole entire world. Our Cam. Our forever boy. Our sunshine wearing shoes. I miss you. So much. I love you. And I will love you. Forever."

Hayek, meanwhile, shared a photo of herself and a young Boyce hugging on the set of Grown Ups, while bundled up against the cold.

"Remembering all the joy Cameron Boyce gifted us," the actress captioned the sweet snapshot.

Here's how others have paid tribute on the anniversary of Boyce's death.

Wow. 1 year ago. #CameronBoyce is so missed. Prayers up to his family and friends. 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/dyYQKFFvD9 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020

1 year without you Cameron. I miss you so much, I think about you always 🤍🦋 pic.twitter.com/nsNFBFpqvx — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) July 6, 2020

Boyce died suddenly in his sleep July 6, 2019, at the age of 20, after suffering a fatal seizure amid his ongoing struggle with epilepsy. His passing left an emptiness in the hearts of many of his co-stars.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Carson last month via video chat, and the actress reflected on Boyce's bright personality and his legacy of kindness.

"I'll never forget that day,” she said, recalling when she heard the tragic news. “All of us were just overwhelmed and thinking [how] he was just the happiest, most beautiful soul. And, that no matter what, his soul will live on forever in his legacy because he's loved by so many and had the most selfless heart.”

“His legacy is living on in the Cameron Boyce Foundation: Wielding Peace, which his family is so courageously and beautifully pouring their hearts into,” she said. “So, I urge anyone who loved Cam, like we all did, to continue their legacy. Not only by supporting the foundation, but by being like Cam, and that's just being someone who loves first and foremost, doesn't judge and is like kindness walking.”

