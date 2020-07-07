Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was Feeling 'Unfulfilled' on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about stepping away from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 41-year-old Poosh founder covers the July/August issue of Vogue Arabia and reveals what led to her decision to take "a big step back" from filming the series.
"I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she says. "Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard."
"People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true," Kourtney continues. "I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."
One of the things that makes her happy is spending time with her three kids -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 -- who she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.
"I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting," she says. "It’s so important."
"I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats," she adds. "We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day."
View this post on Instagram
“I have been filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.” In an issue dedicated to the power of reclaiming yourself and pursuing your physical and mental wellbeing, Kourtney Kardashian reveals all about leaving one of the most disruptive and divisive TV shows ever produced. Looking ahead, the cover star also shared her future plans in the wellness arena, and why motherhood comes first. Want to know more about our July/August issue? Tap the link in bio. #InnerForceIssue #VogueArabia @kourtneykardash Cover 1 of 2 "أشارك في برنامج ’مواكبة عائلة كارداشيان‘ بلا توقف منذ 13 عاماً، على مدى 19 موسماً، و6 مواسم فرعية. وانتابني الشعور بعدم التوفيق، وأصبح استمرار مشاركتي فيه بما يحتل ذلك القدر من حياتي، كما كان الحال دائماً، بمثابة بيئة مسمومة في رأيي". على صفحات عددنا الجديد المكرّس لفكرة العودة إلى أنفسنا والسعي نحو تحقيق الصحة البدنية والذهنية، تكشف كورتني كارداشيان عن الأسباب التي دفعتها لمغادرة أكثر برنامج تلفزيوني مثير للجدل والانقسامات على الإطلاق. كما تكشف النجمة الشهيرة المتطلعة إلى المستقبل عن خططها المقبلة في مجال العافية، وتوضح لماذا تعتبر الأمومة أولويتها الأولى. هل ترغبين في معرفة المزيد عن عدد يوليو وأغسطس؟ اضغطي على الرابط في البايو. Editor-in-Chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @arvedphoto Style: @grahamcruz.studio | Makeup: @miyakemakeup Hair: @andrewfitzsimons | Digital Art: @suzanne_tak | Words: @alexandravenison
View this post on Instagram
In pursuit of a happier life free from anxiety, cover star Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she decided to take a break, leave the show that catapulted her to fame, and focus on her children. “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard,” she says exclusively to #VogueArabia in the Inner Force issue. “People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy”. Tap the link in bio for more on our July/August edition. #InnerForceIssue #VogueArabia @kourtneykardash Cover 2 of 2 في إطار سعيها نحو الاستمتاع بحياة سعيدة وخالية من القلق، تكشف كورتني كارداشيان، نجمة غلاف عددنا الجديد، كيف قررت أخذ قسط من الراحة والرحيل عن المسلسل الذي رسخ لشهرتها، من أجل التركيز على أطفالها. وفي حوارها الحصري مع #ڤوغ_العربية والمنشور على صفحات العدد الذي يحمل عنوان "القوة الداخلية"، تؤكد: "أصبحت أقدّر الخصوصية، ووجدت أن تحقيق التوازن بين أوقاتي الخاصة وبين المشاركة في برنامج للواقع أمرٌ يصعب تنفيذه. ويسود بين الناس اعتقاد خاطئ بأنني لا أريد العمل، وهذا ليس صحيحاً. فأنا أسعى في سبيل سعادتي وأبذل طاقتي فيما يسعدني". تفضلي بالضغط على الرابط في البايو للاطلاع موضوعات عدد يوليو وأغسطس بشيء من التفصيل. Editor-in-Chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @arvedphoto Style: @grahamcruz.studio | Makeup: @miyakemakeup Hair: @andrewfitzsimons | Digital Art: @suzanne_tak | Words: @alexandravenison
Kourtney first floated the idea of no longer appearing on KUWTK in an interview with Paper back in May 2019. During an interview on The Real a couple of months later, Kourtney admitted that her feelings on the topic change "every day."
When ET's Keltie Knight spoke to Kourtney and her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, in November, Kourtney said her ultimate decision came because she wanted to " spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there."
"We love Kourtney and we'll miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do," Khloe said. "I feel like it's a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she'll be back. They all come back."
