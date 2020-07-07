Nick Cordero’s Wife Shares Moving Look Back at Their Five-Year Romance After His Death

Nick Cordero is gone, but certainly not forgotten. After the 41-year-old Broadway actor died on Sunday following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus, his wife, Amanda Kloots, who has kept fans informed about his journey, took to Instagram to relive their love story.

Kloots and Cordero have been together since 2015 and the personal trainer's sister, Anna Kloots, put together a video to help her sister cherish their time together.

"Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together," Kloots wrote. "We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change. We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways. He would always look at me and say, 'I’m the luckiest.' Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you. ❤️"

The moving six-minute video features photos and clips of the couple "from day 1" as they dance, sing, and welcome their son, Elvis.

Cordero was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March and fought the disease for 95 days. He had multiple procedures, was in a coma, had his leg amputated, lost 65 pounds, and more. Throughout his journey, Kloots has been by his side, giving fans positive updates.

On Monday night, she appeared on Instagram Live to do one final singalong to Cordero's song, "Live Your Life," which has served as an inspirational message to those following his battle.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Kloots Sings Final Tribute Honoring Late Husband Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's Wife Reflects on the 'Hardest Time' in Her Life

Zach Braff Says Nick Cordero Asked Him to Take Care of His Wife and Son in Final Text Message