The Best Bermuda Shorts to Wear for Summer

If you're not into short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a great alternative. With a longer length, the Bermuda short style provides more coverage than average summer shorts and can even be dressed up for the right occasion.

ET Style has gathered a variety of styles ranging in fit, silhouette, color and fabric from favorite brands such as Old Navy, Vince, Joe's Jeans and more.

Classic Bermuda shorts can be paired with any outfit -- with a bucket hat, sneaker, oversized sunglasses and sandal.

Find your new favorite shorts from our picks, ahead.

This Old Navy mid-rise cuffed denim short can be paired with anything on top.

Ann Taylor's chambray option is a sophisticated style with belt loops and a touch of stretch.

We love the little tie detail at the hem of these classic shorts.

This light pink Eloquii pair is a great dressy option and it's only $15 right now with the code SAVEMORE. Pair with the matching blazer.

High-waist long, cutoff denim Bermuda shorts from Madewell in bright white.

A cool distressed pair from Joe's Jeans.

Relaxed-fit, wide-leg shorts to wear with tees and tanks.

A luxurious silky, draped short from Vince with roomy legs.

Lightweight drawstring Bermuda shorts from Athleta with comfortable fit.

Linen Bermuda shorts with tie belt and oversized pockets.