Hoda Kotb Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Empty Post-Coronavirus 'Today' Show Studio

Hoda Kotb is bringing fans into her morning routine as she prepares to co-anchor the Today show. The 55-year-old journalist took to her Instagram early Friday morning to share a video of herself walking through the NBC morning show's empty studios.

Kotb is one of the few staff members still going into work in the 30 Rock studio amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many of her co-anchors have been filming the show virtually from their respective homes outside of the city.

"These are the halls to our dressing rooms. All the doors are open so that you don't have to touch the handles," Kotb shares while wearing her mask around the building. "They have all these hand sanitizer thingies everywhere."

Without Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker or Jenna Bush Hager to chat with, Kotb jokingly says hello to their framed pictures in the empty halls.

Once she gets into her own dressing room she takes her mask off and notes that when she arrives in the morning, her desk and newspapers have been disinfected.

She also shares a look into doing her own hair for the morning show with a massive hair straightener brush.

"I call this abs and arms," she jokes of the device. "Usually I say it takes a pound of gel and a hammer or this thing!"

The staff of the Today show has had to make due without the help of their glam teams or many other supporting crew members in recent months. Last month, Guthrie responded to a Twitter user who criticized her hair on the live show. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Savannah Guthrie Responds After Critic Calls Her Hair ‘Unkempt’

Hoda Kotb Officiates Live Wedding for New York Nurses

Hoda Kotb's 'Bummed' She May Have to Postpone Her Destination Wedding