‘A Christmas Story’ is the most popular Christmas movie in Texas, survey finds

The most popular Christmas movie in Texas is “A Christmas Story” according to a survey conducted by House Method.

The 1983 classic is set in the 1940s and focuses on a young boy named Ralphie who dreams about getting a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas.

It's the most popular choice across the country, with nearly 13% of Americans voting it their favorite.

"Elf" was the second most popular choice nationally, followed by "Home Alone" and "It's a Wonderful Life."

The survey also asked people to weigh in on whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie -- 41% said yes.

House Method