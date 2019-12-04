Things to do around San Antonio in December

SAN ANTONIO – 'Tis the season for holiday events and family-friendly fun around Alamo City. There are plenty of activities for the adults too.

Find out where Santa is set to arrive by helicopter in the events below:

Dec. 5

Wassailfest - What do a holiday night market, Wade Bowen and hot mulled cider have in common?

Dec. 6

Jerry Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld is bringing the laughs to San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre.

Dec. 7

Reach River of Lights Kickoff - It’s the 10th annual holiday celebration complete with jazz music and food trucks.

Fiesta de Navidad - Celebrate the cultural traditions of Mexico with a performance by the Guadalupe Dance Company.

WinterFest & Reindeer Run - There’s a lot to love about this event, including giving back to children and Santa arriving by helicopter. Come for the 30,000 pounds of snow and stay for the free photos with Santa.

River Lights of Illumination - Free admission to the San Antonio Museum of Art and family-friendly activities.

Holidazzle in Schertz - Pancakes, ice skating and a night parade? Yes, Please.

Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon - The 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K will host thousands of runners.

Dec. 8

Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing - The “Road to Beijing Tour” is all about Van Ness’ lifelong obsession to become a figure-skating prodigy.

Dec. 9

Criss Angel - The famed magician is bringing his street magic, mentalism and iconic illusions to the Majestic Theatre.

Dec. 13

Wizard of Oz at the Majestic - We’re off to the symphony.

The Office Trivia Bar Crawl - Will you be The Office trivia champion?

Dec. 14

La Gran Tamalada - Learn how to make tamales in historic Market Square.

Dec. 19

Robert Earl Keen - Carve the turkey, turn the ballgame on.

Dec. 23

Chanukah and Menorah Lighting Celebration - Enjoy a Chanukah and menorah lighting celebration at the Pearl.

Multiple dates:

Christmas at the caverns - Listen to the sounds of carolers as you walk through the largest underground cavern system in Texas.

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration - Deck the halls with 9 million lights and meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

San Antonio Zoo Lights - It’s a starry safari!

Wonderland Christmas - Celebrate the holiday season with a petting zoo, twinkling lights, hot chocolate and more.

Elf the musical - The Public Theater is celebrating the Christmas season with their production of Elf the musical.

The Nutcracker at the Tobin Center - Experience the beauty of The Nutcracker presented by Ballet San Antonio.

Holiday Night Market at Pearl - This free event brings local artisan vendors together as well as festive, live music.

A Christmas Carol the Musical - See one of the most well-known Christmas classics of the holiday season.

Las Nuevas tamaleras - It’s a comedy experience that’s had San Antonio laughing for 26 years.

Holiday Pops - This yearly tradition brings joy and holiday cheer for all to hear.