Road closures, parking: What to know ahead of the Rock ‘n’ Roll SA marathon, half-marathon weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The biggest running event of the year is almost here.

The 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K will host thousands of runners this Saturday and Sunday downtown.

Along with the excitement comes the preparation for road closures, an expo at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and a post-race celebration headlined by country singer Mike Ryan.

More than 60 roads will close early Sunday due to the marathon and half-marathon races, so organizers stress year after year to plan ahead.

The races will start downtown and head north to Brackenridge Park before coming back to downtown. They will split after mile 11.

Contrary to last year, the marathon course will stray from South Side, and instead stretch east to Jefferson Heights and Southside Lions Park.

The 5K and 10K races on Saturday will start at Sunset Station and snake toward the Pearl before heading back downtown.

Below is a guide on what to expect this weekend as thousands of runners will hit the streets downtown for the 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon and half-marathon.

Hours

The marathon and half-marathon will begin at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alamo and Market streets. Both distances will conclude at the southeastern corner of Hemisfair Park.

The time limit for the marathon is seven hours and the time limit for the half-marathon is four hours.

The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Station. They will conclude at Travis Park.

The time limit for the 10K is two hours and the time limit for the 5K is one hour.

Parking

No parking — meter or free — will be allowed on the streets along the course. Vehicles will be towed and ticketed, according to the Rock 'n' roll website.

Expo

The Health & Fitness Expo will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from noon-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Runners must pick up their own bibs and packages, as they cannot be handed out to friends or family.

The expo is free and open to the public.

Bystanders

Bikes, skateboards, scooters and strollers are not allowed on the course.

After-race festivities

Country singer Mike Ryan is the headliner for the post-run concert at the finish line at Hemisfair Park

The concert is free and open to the public. Ryan will take the stage at 11 a.m.

Road closures for Sunday

The majority of roads will close between 7-7:30 a.m., depending on the location on the course. Streets will reopen between 8:30-11:15 a.m., depending on the location.

Market Street, Alamo Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard will close at 2 a.m.

Road closures for Saturday

Not as many roads will be closed Saturday for the 5K and 10K races, considering the shorter distances.

Nearly all streets will close at 7 a.m., and open between 8:30-11:15 a.m. Navarro Street will open at 1 p.m.

