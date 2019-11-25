Map: 20 places you can see Christmas lights in the San Antonio area
Take the family to see Christmas lights this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – By the end of the week, you will see Christmas lights all over the place.
We put together a map of all the locations the entire family can enjoy some amazing displays.
There are 20 places in San Antonio and others are a short drive away.
Here’s the list:
- Travis Park
- San Antonio River Walk
- The Pearl
- Elf Acres
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas - Holiday in the Park
- Windcrest
- Santa’s Ranch in New Braunfels
- Christmas Light’s Fest at Don Strange Ranch in Boerne
- Light the Way at the University of the Incarnate Word
- JW Marriott
- Zoo Lights at San Antonio Zoo
- Natural Bridge Caverns
- Morgan’s Wonderland
- Gruene
- Parade of Lights in Boerne
- Downtown New Braunfels
- Helotes
- UTSA Main Campus
- Country Christmas Ranch in La Vernia
