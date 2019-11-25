SAN ANTONIO – By the end of the week, you will see Christmas lights all over the place.

We put together a map of all the locations the entire family can enjoy some amazing displays.

There are 20 places in San Antonio and others are a short drive away.

Here’s the list:

  • Travis Park
  • San Antonio River Walk
  • The Pearl
  • Elf Acres
  • SeaWorld San Antonio
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas - Holiday in the Park
  • Windcrest
  • Santa’s Ranch in New Braunfels
  • Christmas Light’s Fest at Don Strange Ranch in Boerne
  • Light the Way at the University of the Incarnate Word
  • JW Marriott
  • Zoo Lights at San Antonio Zoo
  • Natural Bridge Caverns
  • Morgan’s Wonderland
  • Gruene
  • Parade of Lights in Boerne
  • Downtown New Braunfels
  • Helotes
  • UTSA Main Campus
  • Country Christmas Ranch in La Vernia