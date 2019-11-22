SAN ANTONIO – The Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio is looking to spread some holiday cheer to its members and they need the community’s help.

The program is called Reindeer Brigade and every club member (1,100 kids) gets to make a wish list of items they want for Christmas.

Volunteers then adopt a wish list and purchase gifts the kids ask for.

‘Money: It’s Personal’ - How to avoid holiday debt

There is about a $25 limit for each list and many lists have already been adopted.

“We started with 1,100 and now we are down to 224 wish lists that still need to be adopted,” said Renee Garvens, chief development officer for the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio.

Adopting a wish list is simple, just head to www.begreatsa.org and fill out a form.

If you don’t have time to shop, you can also donate to the program.

“It’s just a really fun program, and we do need a lot of support from the community,” Garvens said.

The deadline to get all the gifts to the club is Dec. 6, and the gifts will be passed out at holiday parties right before Christmas.