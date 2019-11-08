Here’s how to get a free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops this year

Bass Pro Shops is offering free pictures with Santa during its free family Christmas event starting Nov. 16 through Dec. 24.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 when Santa will arrive by boat. After a tree lighting ceremony, people can have their pictures taken with Santa. There will be free crafts for kids and giveaways every half hour.

A Bass Pass is required to reserve a time slot to see Santa. Bass Passes are issued each day at the store. Once someone has chosen a time slot, reminders will come via text message so that people can either stay at the store or go elsewhere, instead of waiting in line to see Santa. The number of Bass Passes are limited and will go quickly.

Each session with Santa comes with a free 4x6 photo to take home. Other photo packages and Christmas cards are available for purchase.

Bass Pro Shops expects to deliver more than one million free Santa photos this year.

San Antonio has one Bass Pro Shops location at The Rim shopping center at 17907 W. I-10.

