SAN ANTONIO – It’s a holiday tradition for many families -- pictures with Santa!

If you don’t already have your favorite Kris Kringle, here are some options in the San Antonio area:

North Star Mall

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $40

Reserve a spot

The Shops at La Cantera

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $40

Reserve a spot

Ingram Park Mall

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $25

Reserve a spot

South Park Mall

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $25

Reserve a spot

Alamo Quarry Market

255 East Basse Road

Daily through Dec. 24

Photo packages start at $15

Schedule your visit

Tower of the Americas

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, 5-10 p.m.

Packages start at $22

J.W. Marriott

Saturday nights 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$40 ($25 for resort guests)

More information

Morgan’s Wonderland Wonderland Christmas

Nov. 29, 30; Dec. 7, 14, 15, 20-23 4-9 p.m.

Adults: $17, Military and Ages 3-17, 62+: $11

Photos with Santa $5

More information

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Holiday in the Park

Free with admission; Tickets options start at $51

More information

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

Experiences available for purchase in addition to admission price of $60

More information

Santa’s Railroad Wonderland

11731 Wetmore Road

Dec 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: $12 Adults (13+); Children $10; Under Age 4 Free

Take your own free picture with Santa

More information

Bass Pro Shops

17907 IH-10 West

Through Dec. 24

Pics are free but you must get a Bass Pass. They are given out each morning at the store but can go quickly.

More information

Enchanted Springs Ranch Old West Christmas Light Fest

242 State Highway 46, Boerne

Admission: Adults $15, Children $10, Kids under 4 free

Pics are free

More information

Traders Village Holiday Market

9333 SW Loop 410

Weekends, Nov. 30-Dec. 22 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Photos with Santa start at $5

More information

Natural Bridge Caverns

Pictures with Santa "Spelunker" Claus

Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 4-6 p.m.

More information

The Witte Museum

Dec. 6,8,14,15,21,22

Check calendar for hours

Free with museum admission

Maggiano’s Little Italy Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 21, 22, 23, 24

Prices: $5.95-26.95

Make reservations here