Where to get pictures with Santa in San Antonio
There are many options and some are free
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a holiday tradition for many families -- pictures with Santa!
If you don’t already have your favorite Kris Kringle, here are some options in the San Antonio area:
North Star Mall
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $40
The Shops at La Cantera
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $40
Ingram Park Mall
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $25
South Park Mall
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $25
Alamo Quarry Market
255 East Basse Road
Daily through Dec. 24
Photo packages start at $15
Tower of the Americas
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, 5-10 p.m.
Packages start at $22
J.W. Marriott
Saturday nights 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
$40 ($25 for resort guests)
Morgan’s Wonderland Wonderland Christmas
Nov. 29, 30; Dec. 7, 14, 15, 20-23 4-9 p.m.
Adults: $17, Military and Ages 3-17, 62+: $11
Photos with Santa $5
Six Flags Fiesta Texas Holiday in the Park
Free with admission; Tickets options start at $51
SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration
Experiences available for purchase in addition to admission price of $60
Santa’s Railroad Wonderland
11731 Wetmore Road
Dec 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; 6-9 p.m.
Tickets: $12 Adults (13+); Children $10; Under Age 4 Free
Take your own free picture with Santa
Bass Pro Shops
17907 IH-10 West
Through Dec. 24
Pics are free but you must get a Bass Pass. They are given out each morning at the store but can go quickly.
Enchanted Springs Ranch Old West Christmas Light Fest
242 State Highway 46, Boerne
Admission: Adults $15, Children $10, Kids under 4 free
Pics are free
Traders Village Holiday Market
9333 SW Loop 410
Weekends, Nov. 30-Dec. 22 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Photos with Santa start at $5
Natural Bridge Caverns
Pictures with Santa "Spelunker" Claus
Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 4-6 p.m.
The Witte Museum
Dec. 6,8,14,15,21,22
Check calendar for hours
Free with museum admission
Maggiano’s Little Italy Breakfast with Santa
Dec. 21, 22, 23, 24
Prices: $5.95-26.95
