NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Christkindlmarkt is a German-inspired, open-air Christmas market that is returning to New Braunfels in December.

Visitors can sip Gluhwein, a hot spiced wine traditionally served in Germany around Christmas time, while perusing the booths of more than 80 vendors.

“We have taken the same principles of the German Christmas Markets and created our own Christkindlmarkt in one of Texas’s most Germanesque cities,” said a spokesperson for the market.

Where to get pictures with Santa in San Antonio

There will be food, drinks, craft beer, German music, singing and dancing in addition to the market, making it the perfect family outing for shoppers or people looking for a little holiday cheer.

Christkindlmarkt

“This year we will have immigrants representing Germany, Bulgaria, Spain, India, Philippines, and Mexico, plus some amazing American favorites,” the spokesperson told KSAT.

More than 80 vendors will be at Bavarian Halle at Schlitterbahn Resort at 212 W. Austin Street in New Braunfels Dec. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance at Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.