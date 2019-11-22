SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’S traffic officer Nick Soliz can’t ‘Let it Go’ Friday morning - he’s just too excited for the premiere of “Frozen II.”

Soliz was asked to film a Happy Frozen Friday video and he definitely delivered.

He even brought a tasty snack and worked it into his performance. Job well-done Officer Soliz!

Meet KSAT 12′s new traffic officer Nick Soliz

“Frozen II” is out in theaters now and more good news for San Antonians - you can watch it at the grand reopening of the extensively remodeled Santikos Galaxy Theater.

❄️❄️ Happy Frozen Friday!! ❄️❄️ Here’s Officer Soliz with his version of “Let it go.” #Frozen2 #Letitgo 🍩🍩 Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

Officer Soliz started with KSAT this month but he’s no stranger to performance, having previously worked at SeaWorld San Antonio as performer/physical comedian/singer/costume character. (He was Big Bird!)