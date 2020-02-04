G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Spark Dating Rumors After Getting Cozy in PDA-Filled Instagram Clip

G-Eazy has sparked rumors of new romance after getting cozy with Megan Thee Stallion in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

The rapper cozied up to the “Hot Girl Summer” singer in a now-deleted clip posted on his Instagram Stories.

The racy video shows the two sprawled on all over each other on a couch, while G-Eazy plants multiple kisses on Stallion’s cheek.

Fueling speculation about romance, the musician followed up the PDA clip by posting a sexy photo of Stallion which he simply captioned, “💙💙💙💙.”

The intimate video comes after the two were reportedly enjoying each other’s company at the Maxim Big Game Experience pre-Super Bowl party in Miami on Saturday night.

“They were dancing together, having a great time and hanging throughout the night at table,” a source told Page Six.

G-Eazy previously dated Halsey, who was also at the party, according to the outlet.

In September, Halsey alluded to the breakup during an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying her Libran qualities, like wanting everyone to love her, had contributed to personal drama.

“That’s the problem: I’ll do what I want, knock down everyone in my path who says I shouldn’t, and then when people don’t like it, I’m like, ‘Why?!’” she said.

