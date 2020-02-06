All the best freebies, deals for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – Taking your herd to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo could land you some free swag or food.

The organization has laid out some deals and promotions, including free shirts, barbecue and Whataburger for those who purchase tickets in a pack.

5 most in-demand performers at the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Ten shows inside the AT&T Center are eligible for a special offer, according to the rodeo, and three dollar days are planned for the fairgrounds.

Anyone with a valid military ID can get into the rodeo fairgrounds for free any day. The promotion does not extend to admission into the daily AT&T Center shows.

SA Rodeo After Dark lineup will feature Raulito Navaira, Bidi Bidi Banda and more on rodeo grounds

Here’s the full roundup of deals during this year’s rodeo.

$1 day

The only dollar day throughout the rodeo will be held on Thursday, which is opening day.

That means entry into the fairgrounds will be $1 all day. Also, select food and drinks will be $1 in the carnival area.

$2 days

There will be two $2 days throughout the rodeo: on Feb. 11 and Feb. 17.

On those days, entry into the fairgrounds will be $2, and select food and drinks will be $2 in the carnival area.

Free T-shirts

Revelers will receive a free commemorative rodeo T-shirt with the purchase of two tickets to Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s show on Feb. 7 or to Dustin Lynch’s show on Feb. 8.

Free barbecue

For the matinee madness promotion, guests who purchase four tickets for a 1 p.m. concert will receive a free Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q meal card for four.

Those shows include Carly Pearce & Michael Ray on Feb. 8, Aaron Watson (Celebrate Faith and Family) on Feb. 9, Keith Urban on Feb. 15, Darci Lynne and Friends on Feb. 16, and Whiskey Myers (Xtreme Bulls) on Feb. 22.

Note: Keith Urban’s 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Feb. 15 are nearly sold out.

Whatanights

Guests who buy two tickets to see Lauren Alaina on Feb. 11 or Morgan Wallen on Feb. 17 will receive a $10 Whataburger gift card.

H-E-B night

Guests who buy two tickets to see Colter Wall on Feb. 12 will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card.