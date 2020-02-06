Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Passionately Kiss at SKIMS Event: Pics

Just in time for Valentine's Day! Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West rarely show PDA, but the pair didn't hold back on Wednesday at the Nordstrom launch of Kim's SKIMS line in New York City.

The A-list couple were spotted locking lips in a passionate embrace in the store. The 42-year-old Yeezy designer rocked a denim jacket with a white print on it and grey velvet pants with shades. The 39-year-old mother of four wore a fitted taupe turtleneck top with a matching skin-tight latex skirt and heels.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Kim showed off her shapewear line at Nordstrom with an in-store fashion show, featuring models of all shapes and sizes riding the escalators in her undergarment line.

The couple recently filmed a joint interview for Architectural Digest, talking about their $60 million California mansion. In the clip below, Kanye sweetly declared that his most prized possession in the house was Kim:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Is Now Available at Nordstrom -- Shop the Best-Selling Styles

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter Chicago Fell Out of Her High Chair and 'Cut Her Whole Face'

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Is a Pescatarian as She Explains Her Plant-Based Diet