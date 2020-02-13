'Modern Family' Cast Shares Emotional Posts During Final Table Read

The Modern Family cast is soaking it all in.

After 11 seasons together, the cast and crew are gearing up to say goodbye. On Wednesday, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and more stars took to social media to share photos and videos from their emotional final table read.

"Our last table read😪 sad because its ending but so gratefull and happy to have been able to be part of this family," Vergara, who portrays Gloria Pitchett on the ABC sitcom, wrote alongside a slideshow. "It has being [sic] More than I ever dreamed of or deserved❤️ Gracias my Modern Family🍾🍾🍾 #11years."

"Going to miss Glorias trailer!!🎬🎬 #11years🍾," she wrote in another post.

Sarah Hyland, known as Haley Dunphy, also posted a photo of her name card on her Instagram Story, writing, "The last one."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, AKA Mitchell Pritchett, also posted a snap of the script, which had tissues covering the title. "They left tissues for all of us. This is it," he wrote, adding a crying emoji.

See more posts from the Modern Family cast, below:

Modern Family's final episode will air Wednesday, April 8. The beloved comedy premiered in 2009, and has won a total of 22 Emmy awards from 75 nominations throughout its run.

ET caught up with Ty Burrell last August, where he couldn't help but reflect on the show's 11 season run.

"It hasn't been melancholy... I think it's just a lot of gratitude right now," he said of working on the final season. "Everybody feels really lucky to have been on a show that we genuinely liked and liked the people."

"... Just being able to go to work for so long with people you genuinely liked being around and that feels really creative," Burrell, who plays Phil Dunphy on the series, continued. "It still feels very creative up to this moment."

Watch the cast react to their first ET interview in the video below.

