Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party With Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More

Makeup free and fabulous! Gwyneth Paltrow invited her celebrity pals to what some could view as a scary event. The 47-year-old GOOP creator hosted a makeup-free dinner party on Wednesday night, where guests were encouraged to ditch the concealer, foundation and more for an intimate evening with their natural faces.

Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Erin Foster and Alexandra Grant, artist and girlfriend of Keanu Reeves, were among those who attended the soiree, showing off their fresh faces. Host Paltrow rocked a blush-colored Oscar de la Renta dress for the occasion, feeding her guests at an outdoor table with hanging lights.

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

They started with a winter salad before moving on to the main courses, which included king salmon steaks, chicken with roast grapes, long-cooked kale, and sweet potato frites. For dessert the attendees enjoyed mini citrus naked cakes and sipped on Ketel One botanical spritz cocktails.

"No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow," Paltrow captioned a series of selfies with her guests.

"Such a lovely evening!! Thank you for doing this," Rumer commented on the post.

Rachel Zoe/Instagram Story

