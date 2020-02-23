Storm Reid Teases Her Character's Journey in 'Euphoria' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Storm Reid is just as excited about season two of Euphoria as you are.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the 16-year-old actress at Saturday's 2020 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, where Reid shared an update on the HBO drama's upcoming season.

"In the next couple weeks we start [filming]," she revealed, though she has yet to receive a script. "We're getting scripts soon. Table reads are coming. I'm on the edge of my seat, because I have no information, other than my character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own. So I am very excited about that."

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Throughout her career, Reid has chosen roles that both challenge her and take her out of her comfort zone -- and she prides herself on picking projects that mean something to her.

"I feel like it's very important to be very selective and intentional with the projects you choose to be a part of and consume, because if you're not having a progressive conversation than what are you doing, really?," she said. "I feel as though I have the luxury to not just be a part of the project, just to be a part of a project. I can be a part of things that are impactful to me and audiences, so that is what I will continue to do."

As for why the NAACP Image Awards are so necessary, Reid explained that "we don’t have other shows like this, really."

"Today is about celebrating us, and it's produced by us -- the creative team, everything is us -- and that is super special," she said. "Because sometimes we have shows that are amazing that celebrate us, but they're not really representing us in a way, and I feel like this show does exactly that. So I am honored to be here."

