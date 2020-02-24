Lineup announced for 4-day Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair at SA’s Market Square

SAN ANTONIO – More than 200 bands from the U.S. and Mexico will hit up San Antonio’s iconic Market Square for the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair in March.

The lineup for the festival, set for March 12-15, was released Monday morning and includes local favorites like Shelly Lares and Ram Herrera. Chris Perez will also be on-site for an autograph session, and more artist meet-and-greets are planned.

The free event, expected to bring in more than 150,000 fans, will run from noon-11 p.m. daily.

Performing on five stages, the lineup will include: Lares, Herrera, The Hometown Boys, Sunny Sauceda, David Farias, Eddie Gonzalez, Joe Bravo, Los Garcias Brothers, Raulito and Destiny Navaira y Grupo Remedio, Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs, Flavio Longoria y Los Conjunto Kings, and more.

More entertainers are expected to be announced, according to the news release.

Herrea will perform nearly three years after a health scare that made him “very ill.”

In July 2017, Herrera shared an emotional message from his hospital bed via Facebook, saying he had a collapsed lung, knee infection, heart problems and pneumonia.

Tejano singer Ram Herrera shares emotional message to fans from hospital bed

Herrera, who has won numerous awards throughout his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tejano Music Association, said he was “going to pull through" and “be back to work soon.”

The “Tejano music event of the year" is held annually before the Tejano Music Awards Show, which will mark 40 years in 2020. The awards show will take place in November, but the exact time and place have not been released.