Kacey Musgraves, Chris Young and More Give Back After Nashville Tornado

Celebrities are finding a way to give back.

After tornadoes affected Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, country stars sent their prayers and condolences by those affected by the natural disasters. However, others are lending a hand, donating and finding ways to give back.

Chris Young announced that he would be donating $50,000 to Music City Inc. Foundation. "My heart goes out to everyone who lost friends or family last night. It’s devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home," he tweeted. "I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad... to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://visitmusiccity.com/nashvillestrong #NashvilleStrong."

I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad... to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://t.co/FpfrxkJH9R #NashvilleStrong — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

Kacey Musgraves partnered with resale Instagram account Stage to Closet to sell pieces from her personal and onstage wardrobe. The profits will be donated to tornado relief efforts, the singer shared.

"Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren't," Musgraves wrote in the post next to a photo of a restaurant damaged from the tornado.

NHL player Nic Kerdiles, who's engaged to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, created a GoFundMe to raise money.

The Nashville Predators hockey team shared on Twitter that they would be serving pizza at the Bridgestone Arena for those affected by the storm.

Dear Smashville Fam,



We love you and we want to help. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena beginning at 11 a.m. for all those affected by last night's storm. Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it. 💛🍕



Love,



Us — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Additionally, food truck The Grilled Cheeserie also said they would be handing out free sandwiches.

The Grilled Cheeserie will be in East Nashville outside of Hunter Station today passing out free sandwiches to those affected by the tornado. #nashvillestrong pic.twitter.com/i7dSZ6rcRd — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 3, 2020

According to authorities, at least 22 people have been killed, with many others missing.

