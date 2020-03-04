Kate Middleton Recycles Coat 13 Years Later During Ireland Visit

Kate Middleton is taking sustainable style to the next level! The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday for the second day of her three-day trip in Ireland with her husband, Prince William.

The couple first paid a visit to the charity Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, in the city of Dublin, where Kate wore a light-colored peacoat that longtime royal fans might recognize.

Kate last publicly wore the Reiss coat in 2008 when she was still just dating the Duke of Cambridge. At the time, she sported the sleek look while supporting William at his RAF graduation. One of the first times she was spotted in the style was in 2007 when she and William attended the birthday party of a friend.

Prince William walks with Kate Middleton after his graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell on April 11, 2008 in Cranwell, England. Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

The royals visit Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, on March 4, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton visits Jigsaw in Dublin, Ireland, on March 4, 2020. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Under her timeless coat on Wednesday, Kate sported a black-and-white polka dot blouse and matching slacks. As for William, he wore a casual green sweater, dark trousers and brown shoes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, in Dublin, Ireland, on March 4, 2020. BRIAN LAWLESS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After stopping off at Jigsaw, Kate and William paid a visit to the Savannah House, a residential facility run by the social justice charity Extern. The establishment provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families going through tough times.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have one more day in Ireland before returning to London, where they are set to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Monday, March 9, for the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey.

