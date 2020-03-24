'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity's Daughter Dies at 2 Weeks Old

Christy McGinity is mourning the death of her baby girl.

The Little Women: LA star's newborn daughter, Violet, died on Friday at just two weeks old, ET has learned. Violet was born on March 6, seven weeks premature.

In a joint statement to ET, McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, said, "It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels."

"We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful," the statement continued. "Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

Christy McGinity

On March 15, McGinity proudly shared a video of Carazo signing their daughter's birth certificate. The pair had announced her pregnancy in September 2019.

"I'm so excited that we are having a baby. What a big blessing. Good things come to those who wait," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a pic of Carazo kissing her baby bump.

McGinity, 42, has two adult children from her first marriage -- son Trenton and daughter Autumn.

Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

