Fran Drescher on Reuniting 'The Nanny' Cast for Special Internet Table Read (Exclusive)

Fran Drescher is using the wonders of modern telecommunication technology to reconnect with her former co-stars from The Nanny for a table read, all coming together over Zoom.

The fun reunion was posted to YouTube on Monday, and Drescher spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the exciting event, which the actress referred to as the "Pandemic Table Read."

Drescher, who joined ET via video chat, opened up about why the actors decided to join up for this unexpected celebration of one of TV's most beloved sitcoms.

"This is something that's like, a really sweet gift to all of the fans around the world," Drescher shared. "And so, you know, nobody is getting paid or anything. It's just from our living rooms to yours."

For this special gathering, the cast came together to stage a table reading of the show's pilot episode -- which first aired in November 1993 -- and included the entire original cast, including Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel David, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor and Rachel Chagall.

They were also joined by musician Ann Hampton Callaway, who performed the show's instantly recognizable theme song from her piano at her home, as well as the show's executive producer and co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson.

"Being with all of us together, it was just so... It just felt so right," Drescher shared of the experience.

Drescher also reflected on which iconic ensemble casts she'd like to see follow in The Nanny cast's footsteps and reunite to for a table read.

"Friends, Seinfeld, Everybody Loves Raymond," she listed. "Those are some of my faves."

As the coronavirus outbreak has led to production shutdowns for nearly the entire entertainment industry, the actress -- who currently stars in the freshman NBC sitcom Indebted -- has been staying home and self-isolating, with only her new puppy to keep her company.

"This is my new dog, Angel Grace," Drescher said, introducing the canine companion.

She explained that she welcomed Angel Grace into her home "just minutes, it seems, before everything shut down" in LA, which proved to be very fortunate, because, "otherwise I would be all by myself."

Drescher's sitcom Indebted airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

