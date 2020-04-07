Social distancing? A website will pay you to watch your favorite Disney movie

SAN ANTONIO – A “dream” job has opened up for Disney fans practicing social distancing.

Reviews.com is hiring 10 movie lovers for the “Disney+ Dream Job," which pays people to watch their favorite Disney movie.

The job will pay $200 in a Visa gift card, plus a year-long Disney+ subscription.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on April 10, according to Reviews.com. Those interested must be a U.S. resident and at least 18 years old. They can send an email to giveaways@reviews.org with “Dream Job” in the subject line, and their name and favorite Disney movie in the message.

Winners will be selected randomly and will be notified via email on April 13. Winners will have to fill out a survey before watching their favorite film.

“Despite uncertainty in the news and obstacles presented by social distancing and closures, the community has truly rallied together to support one another," the review site said in a news release. "Reviews.org hopes to play a small role and help bring positivity to the community.”

The last time Reviews.com opened the job in October, more than 51,000 people applied.

