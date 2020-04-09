Rita Ora Praises Her 'Hero' Mom Working in Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Exclusive)

Rita Ora has a real-life hero in her family. The 29-year-old British pop star spoke with ET's Denny Directo via video chat about how her mother, Vera Sahatçiu, is helping on the front lines in England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My mum is a psychiatrist ...so she's actually going to the hospitals every day and helping. For her to be a psychiatrist,on top of everything going on, even if you don't think it relates to helping the flu, it just goes to show how desperate we are for any kind of doctor to come and kind of help," Ora explains. "I call her every day and I'm like, 'How is it going? Please try and keep your distance.' I'm really kind of fearful of it all. She is too, ya know? It's a big risk every day."

The singer says hearing her mother's account of what is going on in the hospitals "has really, really made it a reality" for her. "I can only imagine how other families are feeling -- that have wives, or sisters or brothers or whatever going into the hospitals," she shares. "My mother is very happy to be able to help. That's just the type of person she is. She's very strong.... She's kind of very in tune with her faith and believes in everything. She's just a crazy, amazing woman. She's just going for it."

While her mom is being of service to those in the hospitals, Ora is trying to do her part by comforting fans via social media through workouts and live streams. She also revealed that while a lot of the world is making the switch to all-day sweatpants styles, she prefers to get fully dressed while hanging out at home.

"It's just part of my DNA," she says of wanting to always look her best. "Since I was a kid, I would be in my mum's room dressing up in her clothes and putting on makeup. So, not a lot has changed. Even on a day off I kind of get dressed anyway."

She adds, "I would put on jeans and a T-shirt, hang around in the kitchen and things like that. It just makes me feel better. It makes me look at myself in the mirror and think, 'You know what, I've still got it.'"

Here's a look at how other stars are doing their part during this unprecedented time:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora Are Using Fashion to Help Fight Hunger and Further Spread of Coronavirus

George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and More Celebs Live-Stream Free Concerts From Home Amid Coronavirus

Exclusive

Exclusive

Image

Byline

Jackie Willis‍

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 13:33