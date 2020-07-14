Grant Imahara of ‘Mythbusters,’ ‘BattleBots’ dies at 49

“Mythbusters” alumnus Grant Imahara has passed away suddenly, according to Discovery. He was 49.

The television network confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying the “BattleBots” champion and current “BattleBots” judge “was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man.”

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant,” Discovery said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

No cause of death was listed in Discovery’s release.

He was a part of the “Mythbusters” team for 10 years, and was described as “an electrical engineer who dedicated his life to using his skills to make people smile.”

Adam Savage, a former co-host of the show, is among Imahara’s former partners that have shared condolences online following the news of his death.

Late Monday, Savage wrote on Twitter: “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON.”

“Mythbusters” aired from 2003-2018.