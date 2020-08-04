Chip and Joanna Gaines bringing back popular ‘Fixer Upper’ show

The popular show “Fixer Upper” ended almost two years ago but Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced they are bringing the show back.

In a posting on their website, Chip Gaines says will begin filming a new season of the show soon.

“I mean it when I say that it wasn’t more than a few weeks ago that we first talked about returning to the show,” Gaines said in a blog post. “I mentioned it to Jo, fully expecting for her to tell me I was crazy but instead, in a real sincere way, she told me she’d been missing it too.”

The new season will start filming soon and will air on the couple’s new network called Magnolia Network, which is expected to launch next year.

Magnolia Network was supposed to launch this fall but because of COVID-19 has been delayed and no new debut date has been announced yet.

Gaines goes on to post that the show will pick up right where it left off.