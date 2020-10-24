Reports: Texas outlaw music legend Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78

Texas outlaw music legend Jerry Jeff Walker has passed away at the age of 78, according to a report from KTRK-TV in Houston.

Walker passed away Friday from cancer-related complications, the report said. He was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, Pitchfork reports.

The musician is widely known for his first hit 1968 song, “Mr Bojangles," which he wrote after meeting a homeless street performer while in a New Orleans jail cell for public intoxication.

Hated hearing the news that Jerry Jeff Walker has moved on to that dancehall/icehouse in the sky. If you'd like a taste of what made him such a Texas treasure, I have something for you here: www.rowdyradio.com Posted by Rowdy Yates on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Walker moved to Austin in the early 1970s and soon reinvented himself as a “Lone Star country-rocker,” according to his website.

He had made several records for MCA and Elektra before forming his own independent record label, Tried & True Music, in 1986.

Walker’s album catalog is now composed of 33 records total.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, his son, Django and a daughter, Jessie Jane.

To learn more about Walker, visit his website here.

RELATED: Arlo Guthrie, citing health, says he’s retired from touring