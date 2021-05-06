5 Regal movie theaters in San Antonio area will re-open on Friday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Shoppers pass a theater closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Regal Cinemas movie theaters in San Antonio will reopen on Friday after closing twice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cinemas will reopen with “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong,” along with other new releases, the chain announced Thursday.

The following theaters will reopen at that time:

Regal Alamo Quarry at 255 E. Basse

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX at 2828 Cinema Ridge

Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX at 11075 W. Interstate 10

Regal Northwoods at 17640 Henderson Pass

Regal Live Oak & RPX at 7901 Pat Booker Road

One cinema will not make a return, though: Regal Fiesta 16 Cinema on Vance Jackson Road permanently closed earlier this year, according to Weingarten Realty, which owns the Fiesta Trails Shopping Center.

Gerald Crump, the senior vice president and the director of the central region at the Houston-based firm, told KSAT in February that the cinema fully vacated from the property.

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., had announced it would start reopening its nearly 550 locations across the United States in April.

The chain temporarily halted operations at theaters in October after only being open for a few months due to the lack of blockbusters that attract customers.