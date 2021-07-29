Celebrity Fan Fest canceled after 3 headliners back out of appearances due to COVID-19 spike

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrity Fan Fest 2021 has been canceled in San Antonio after three headliners backed out of their scheduled appearances, organizers said.

“Last night at approximately 7:30pm CST, we were formally notified by the talent representatives of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen that both celebrities were cancelling their appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest due to the ‘recent spike in COVID cases and the aggressive nature of the Delta variant …..’ Owen Wilson also cancelled for unclear reasons. The loss of all three Celebrity Fan Fest headliners forces us to cancel this year’s show. The overwhelming majority of all 2021 Celebrity Fan Fest attendees were linked to those three celebrities and without them attending, fans would not attend. This led to the very tough decision to cancel the show,” Bob Wills, CEO of Fan Fest, said online.

The comic convention had been scheduled for a 10-day run, from July 30 to Aug. 8 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The interactive fan festival features special appearances by prominent film and television celebrities.

“We want to thank the thousands of fans that planned to attend this year’s event. It breaks our heart to do this, but it’s the right thing to do for our fans. Thank you for your support and past CFF purchases,” Wills said.

Anyone who purchased admission tickets and passes, autographs and photo ops will be 100% refunded within 30 days, Wills said. In addition, Fiesta Texas will still grant any Celebrity Fan Fest admission ticket holder free access into the park from July 30 through Aug. 8. Fans are urged to visit the Celebrity Fan Fest table inside the theme park security gate, show their Celebrity Fan Fest admission confirmation email to get the free admission ticket.

The Six Flags Fiesta Texas admission also applies for all KSAT Insiders who won tickets to Fan Fest.

For more information from the organizers about the cancellation, click here.

