Live bat causes stir in Austin movie theater during ‘Batman’ screening, reports say

AUSTIN, Texas – A live bat caused a ruckus at an Austin movie theater Friday after a guest brought it in as a prank during a “Batman” showing, according to reports.

The incident happened at the Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery on FM 620, according to KVUE in Austin.

After staff became aware of the live bat wandering around in the theater, the showing was stopped and theater personnel tried to catch the creature.

According to a video shared on Twitter, theater personnel are seen turning some of the lights off to steer the bat toward an exit.

After their efforts were unsuccessful, animal control was contacted, KXAN in Austin reports.

The theater offered to give refunds to viewers who wanted to leave; however, most chose to stay. Theater personnel told KXAN that more security measures would be implemented until further notice.

“To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”