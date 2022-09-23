‘Hocus Pocus 2′ debuts next week and we are so excited

They’re finally back!

Every millennial’s favorite Halloween movie, “Hocus Pocus,” is finally getting a sequel with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the iconic Sanderson sisters.

Fans have been asking for this sequel for years, and Disney finally came through and got all three actresses to agree to it. The sequel was announced in June of 2021, and it’s crazy that the premiere is less than a week away.

A full trailer for the movie was released a few weeks ago, and it is so fun to see Midler, Parker and Najimy back in their memorable roles. It seems that the witches have been brought back from the dead once again, and they are after the people of Salem.

Since the movie is just around the corner and expectations are so high, we thought about all the things we hope happens in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

1. There are quotable lines

Part of what made “Hocus Pocus” so timeless is that there are lines and jokes that are forever hilarious. From the way Winnifred says “book” to Sarah saying “amok” over and over again. So much of the movie is quotable, and that’s one of the reasons why millennials watch it year after year.

Fingers crossed that this new movie will be just as quotable. Disney will want both movies to play endless amounts of time during the month of October, so they better have gotten someone in there to write good jokes.

2. There better be some musical numbers

Hands down, the best part of “Hocus Pocus” is when the witches perform “I Put A Spell On You.” It’s funny, campy, and straight up iconic. When you’ve got Bette Midler playing an evil witch, you have to make her sing.

That’s why there better be some musical numbers in the sequel. Parker and Najimy can also sing, so hopefully we’ll get to hear something from all three sisters. The trailer mentions something about being on a stage, so it’s pretty safe to say there will be something.

3. The new cast members look amazing

It was announced that comedian Sam Richardson and actress Hannah Waddingham (from “Ted Lasso”) would be joining the cast. It was unclear who they would be playing, but after watching the trailer it looks a little more clear.

It seems that Richardson will be playing an employee who works at the old Sanderson house. He warns the teenagers about the danger of bringing the witches back. Waddingham looks like to be playing a witch who gives powers to the Sanderson sisters when they were teens, which is such a fun idea. Hopefully she’ll have some scenes with Midler, Parker and Najimy.

4. Will Thackery Binx make an appearance?

One of the best parts of “Hocus Pocus” was the talking cat, Thackery Binx. Thackery technically died at the end of the original movie, but since the witch’s magic is brought back to life, will that mean Thackery will return? We can only hope!

“Hocus Pocus 2″ premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 30.