Celebrate rodeo season at the inaugural, free Cowgirl Brunch

This year’s rodeo season is all about the ladies. The inaugural Cowgirl Brunch will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse.

There is no cover charge and there will be complimentary wine, mimosas, coffee and tacos, while supplies last.

Local vendors will also be in attendance for a little shopping. And, the live music lineup is all female artists.

Grab a group of your girlfriends and enjoy some of the festivities! Here’s the Cowgirl Breakfast agenda:

Music:

Selestial Alcoser : 10-11 a.m.

Natalie Rose: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Saenz: 1-2 p.m.

DJ Blingleader: 2-6 p.m.

Activities:

Mechanical bull riding: Noon–2 p.m.

Mini horse photo setup: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Food and drinks:

$2.50 for any beer: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Double A Barbeque: 5 p.m. until sold out

Nighttime:

DJ Bad Boyz: 9 p.m. to close

Finding Friday: 8-10 p.m.

Men’s best chest contest: 11 p.m.

Upside-down shots for ladies: midnight

Cowgirl Brunch will be held on Jan. 27, 2023, at Brooster's Backyard Icehouse. (Live from the Southside)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

